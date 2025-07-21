Tamil Nadu: Tourists Flock To Pykara Waterfalls As Dam Water Release Turns It Into A Visual Treat

Nilgiris: The Pykara waterfalls in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district witnessed a surge in tourist footfall on Sunday, following the release of surplus water from the Pykara Dam. Triggered by days of continuous rainfall, the waterfalls offered a breathtaking spectacle, transforming the already scenic spot into a mist-laden marvel. With a light drizzle in the air and the landscape veiled in fog, visitors were captivated by the beauty of the waterfalls.

A tourist, Varsha, shared her experience saying, "This is my first visit to Pykara waterfalls, and it was so good. This experience was so good. After the dam opening, I can see that the water flow has increased, so this is the best experience."

The area surrounding the waterfalls offered a peaceful escape, giving tourists plenty of time to enjoy nature, relax, and click happy selfies with their loved ones.

Another tourist, Ankit, was impressed by the water's cleanliness. He said, "This view is good. This place, especially my friends, was last visited here, so they told us about this place, and we came here. The water here is very neat and clean, that's why we came here. And we are enjoying this here, the beauty of nature." After several days of steady rainfall, the weekend drew large crowds of tourists to popular spots in the district, including the Pykara waterfalls.

