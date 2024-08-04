'To Free Bihar of Lalu, Nitish And BJP': Prashant Kishor On Agenda Of His Upcoming Party

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said on Sunday that not him but the "entire Bihar" was creating a party to "free the state from the rule of Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar and BJP".

"On October 2, Prashant Kishore is not creating a party, but one crore people of Bihar are creating a party for the future of their children and to be free from the 30-year rule of Lalu, Nitish and BJP... Prashant Kishore's role is the same as before... This would be the first time that one crore people of Bihar will come together and form a party...," Kishor said on his Jan Suraaj campaign.

Last Sunday, Kishor had announced that he would launch a new political party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.