To Boost Sales, Artisans Paint Cricketers' Faces On Holi Chang In Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Jodhpur: Whenever Chang, a musical instrument, reverberates in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, it indicates that the traditional festival of Holi is around the corner.

However, lately, this sound is not so common due to a decline in the sale of this instrument. To keep it alive, artisans have given chang an innovative touch.

With the ICC Champions Trophy going on, artisan Jitendra Chauhan painted the pictures of Indian cricketers on the Chang to double up the craze for the sport lovers.

Jitendra told ETV Bharat, "There is a demand for Changs with the pictures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Now the Indian team has reached the final of the Champion Trophy. This is a matter of pride for all of us." "I have sold more than 100 Changs with cricketers' pictures this season. This has also increased our sales," he added.  

Chang maker Ganpatlal Chauhan said, "I have been making Changs for over 50 years. The sale of Chang has become dependent on villages. Urban people buy it a day or two before Holi. Villagers have started coming to buy it now, but it is not the same as before."

"We prepare Changs from animal skin on a traditional wooden frame, and the process of preparing one Chang takes two to three days. The sound this Chang made of skin is strong, but now Changs with steel frames and thin plastic sheets have started coming into the market, which has reduced our work," Ganpatlal added.

