WATCH: Leopard Spotted at Sri Vari Mettu; TTD Security Staff Alert Forest Officials

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A leopard was spotted near the Sri Vari Mettu area of Tirumala Temple in Tirupati on Saturday night, sparking fear and panic among the devotees visiting the temple. The wild animal was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The footage shows dogs barking loudly as the leopard approaches the security control room. Then, the big cat is seen chasing away the barking dogs on the almost deserted road. Fearing an attack by the leopard, the TTD security staff went inside the control room and locked themselves in it. The forest officials were immediately alerted about the incident.

The incident took place at the stone footpaths taken by the pilgrims usually to fulfill their vows made to the God. Ardent devotees climb several thousands of steps on these footpaths to reach Tirumala temple and offer their prayers there.

The Tirupati temple has been in recent headlines over an alleged prasad row, where the temple’s laddu prasad was 'found' to be made using animal fat leading to a huge political storm across the country. Later, the temple administration carried out purification rituals and declared that that the sanctity of the laddu prasad had been restored. The devotees have raised a hue and cry, demanding strong action against those involved in the desecration of the laddu prasad.