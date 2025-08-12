Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu and Kashmir Draw Massive Participation Ahead Of Independence Day

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Doda: Residents of Jammu and Kashmir participated in massive Tiranga rallies ahead of Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15, 2025. In Doda, a national flag measuring over 1.5 kilometres was carried through the streets by hundreds of locals, drawing enthusiastic support from civil society, market associations, and schools.

Deputy Commissioner Harivender Singh lauded the effort, saying, "The Doda district headquarters is a small town. To carry a tricolour 1508 meters long is a task. I would say that this would not have been successful without the participation of the local population."

In Reasi, the district administration organised a Tiranga Bike rally to honour India's freedom fighters. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said, "The aim is to make the public aware of the value of the Tiranga (national flag), inculcate nationalism and to remember those who sacrificed their lives to secure freedom for our country. This bike rally is one of a series of events which have been organised."

Both the rallies in Doda and Reasi were part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a Government of India initiative, which started in 2022 to encourage people to hoist the national flag in their homes and workplaces to commemorate India's Independence. (with PTI inputs)

TIRANGA RALLIESINDEPENDENCE DAY 2025TIRANGA RALLIES IN JAMMU KASHMIR

