Tigers Abandoned As Cubs, Blessed With Home In Ranibagh Rescue Centre

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST

The Ranibagh Rescue Centre in Nainital, Uttarakhand houses two three-year-old tigers in Jai and Veeru. Named after the characters from Bollywood Classic, Sholay, Jai and Veeru were rescued as cubs after their mother abandoned them, and brought here. 

Vikki Lal Shah, the zookeeper, has been their caretaker and has a special place for them in his heart. "They were brought here from Banna Kheda around three years ago, we have been taking care of them ever since," explained Vikki.

The rescue centre has raised them for the majority of their lives and they are now strong, tall and healthy tigers. They are fed like kings with a rich diet consisting of beef, chicken and mutton. The officials at the centre claim that Jai and Veeru understand human commands and follow instructions provided to them. "They obey commands very nicely, when asked to sit they sit, they understand all instructions quite well" said Mukul Chandra Sharma, the range officer. They describe the tigers as being very well-behaved. 

Jai and Veeru live a comfortable life at the Ranibagh Rescue Centre and will continue to do so until they are deemed ready to adapt to a zoo or the wild.

