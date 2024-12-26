Caught On Cam: Tiger Hunts Deer Right Before Tourists’ Eye In Jim Corbett National Park

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Tourists on a safari in the Dhela zone of Jim Corbett National Park witnessed a rare moment when a tiger went in for the kill and attacked a herd of deer. The tiger pounced out of nowhere, killing its prey right before the eyes of the tourists, who caught the act on camera.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Official, Saket Badola said, "Tiger hunting deer is a part of the natural food chain. It is important to note that a tiger often has to make 15-20 attempts before successfully killing its prey. Such incidents are a natural part of the food chain. These types of videos often emerge from various zones of Jim Corbett National Park, creating excitement as tourists get an opportunity to witness a tiger in action."

The footage captured by the tourists also shows the tiger later dragging its prey into the jungle. The tourists sure were lucky to have witnessed the rare sight of an apex predator in action.

