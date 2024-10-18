Three Young Women Join Kochi Water Metro Ltd As Crew, Undergoing Training To Pilot Ferries

Kochi: This young trio - Arunima, Lekshmi and Sneha - will soon become the first women to pilot the fleet of the electric-hybrid ferries of the Kochi Water Metro. In a first, these women are undergoing on-the-job training in a field that has so far been dominated by men.

Kochi Water Metro Trainee, Arunima said, "I applied for the job because I was curious to know more about India's first water metro. When I cleared the exam, even though I was happy, I was also a little stressed as this is a male-dominated field and I wasn't sure I would perform well. However, I was clear I wanted to perform well."

Another Trainee, Lekshmi said, "When I first applied I knew nothing about the water metro or ferries, in general. I wasn't sure I would be able to adjust to the job here. But the support given by the KWML staff and even the crew has been great. That fear vanished within the first few days. We have been able to do our job well, whether in maintenance or as part of the crew. We never had to stand aside just because we were female."

Arunima, Lekshmi and Sneha are currently posted as trainee laskars or crew members. They are also the first women in India to qualify the general purpose rating (GPR) conversion course. The trio feels welcomed into the fold and says the support from other crew members has been amazing. They also want to cherish the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Trainee Sneha said, "The passengers, whether from North India or foreigners, when they see us in uniform, come and ask us how we got into this. They sometimes also ask to get pictures clicked with us. That is a new experience for us (to be treated like celebrities). We have had several such positive experiences."