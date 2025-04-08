Thousands Of Afghans Depart Pakistan Under Repatriation Pressure

Spin Boldak: Thousands of Afghans have crossed back into their homelands from Pakistan in recent days, according to the United Nations and Taliban officials, as Islamabad intensified its campaign to repatriate undocumented migrants.

At the Spin Boldak border crossing, Taliban authorities say they are making efforts to support returnees. "The Islamic Emirate has given this proper attention," said Abdullatif Hakimi, Director of Refugee Affairs for the district.

"Committees have been assigned to assist migrants with health services, food, transportation, and basic necessities like rugs and dishes. Financial aid has also been provided to each family," he added.

Many returnees, however, face uncertainty as they begin life anew in a country they left years ago. "We are returning to our homeland without a place to live," said Ahmad Jan, a 51-year-old migrant. He added, "Now, we are like migrants in our own country, starting from scratch."

Jan also urged authorities to increase support. "We have left everything behind. People are homeless and in distress." 38-year-old Abdul Rahman also shared his experience of being forced out. "They searched our homes and asked for documents. I did not have any, so I had to leave." (With AFP Inputs)