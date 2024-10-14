thumbnail

Thousands Gather In Prayagraj To Witness 'Bharat Milap'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A day after Dussehra, thousands of people gathered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to witness the enactment of the episode depicting Lord Ram's reunion with his brother Bharat. Bharat Milap portrays the emotional reunion of Lord Ram with his brother Bharat after Lord Ram’s 14-year exile.

"In this, first of all, devotional music and colourful programmes are organised at night, after that, Lord Ram will come from Sulakhi Chauraha (a square in the city) and will appear on the stage, after that, Bharat Shatrughan will come from Nakas corner (a place in the city); then there milaap will happen at 12 in the night, and then the programme will conclude," said Sachin Gupta, member of Paryavaran Mela Committee. 

Audience members said the emotions depicted in this episode remind them of the ideals embodied by Lord Ram and his brother Bharat. After Lord Ram was sent into exile by his father, King Dashrath, Bharat, Ram's younger brother, refused to ascend the throne of Ayodhya. Instead, Bharat placed Ram’s 'padukas' or sandals on the throne, symbolising that Ram was the rightful king, and he ruled as a caretaker in his brother’s absence. Bharat Milap celebrates the virtues of loyalty, humility, and devotion between brothers.

