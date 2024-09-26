thumbnail

Thousands Flee Lebanon To War-Torn Syria As Israel Intensifies Attack

Judaydat Yabus (Syria): Fleeing Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon, thousands of displaced people are crossing the Lebanese border into Southwestern Syria's Jdeidat Yabus. United Nations officials estimated that thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families had already made the journey.

Families fleeing Lebanon are forced to wait for hours in heavy traffic to reach the relative safety of another war-torn country. The International Organisation for Migration on Wednesday said at least 90,530 people have been newly displaced in Lebanon in recent days due to Israeli attacks. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 72 people were killed and nearly 400 wounded in Israeli attacks throughout the country on Wednesday.

