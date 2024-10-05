Thiruvananthapuram: Local Artist Transforms Chalk Into Stunning Sculptures

Thiruvananthapuram: Abhiram, a talented artist from Thiruvananthapuram, is making waves with his intricate sculptures carved from chalk. Beginning his artistic journey in the 10th grade, the third-year student at Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College has created numerous pieces, although many crumble or break over time.

His work includes religious figures, such as Lord Ganesh, as well as popular movie characters, and often reflects societal issues.

In addition to his artistry, Abhiram is passionate about teaching. For the past seven years, he has taught students of various ages, including differently-abled children, through the 'Snehisha' initiative. He also works in tribal areas, helping talented children, who lack exposure to the broader art world.

Abhiram has organised several exhibitions of his work and dreams of showcasing his sculptures in a prestigious art museum in the future. His dedication to both art and education continues to inspire many.