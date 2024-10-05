thumbnail

Thiruvananthapuram: Local Artist Transforms Chalk Into Stunning Sculptures

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Abhiram, a talented artist from Thiruvananthapuram, is making waves with his intricate sculptures carved from chalk. Beginning his artistic journey in the 10th grade, the third-year student at Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College has created numerous pieces, although many crumble or break over time. 

His work includes religious figures, such as Lord Ganesh, as well as popular movie characters, and often reflects societal issues. 

In addition to his artistry, Abhiram is passionate about teaching. For the past seven years, he has taught students of various ages, including differently-abled children, through the 'Snehisha' initiative. He also works in tribal areas, helping talented children, who lack exposure to the broader art world. 

Abhiram has organised several exhibitions of his work and dreams of showcasing his sculptures in a prestigious art museum in the future. His dedication to both art and education continues to inspire many. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHALK TO SCULPTURESARTIST TURNS CHALKS TO MASTERPEICESTURN CHALK TO SCULPTURES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

International Tattoo Artists On Show At Hong Kong Fair

International Tattoo Artists On Show At Hong Kong Fair

1 Min Read

Oct 4, 2024

Elephants Seek Shelter From Floods In Northern Thailand

Elephants Seek Shelter From Floods In Northern Thailand

2 Min Read

Oct 4, 2024

'Lajja' Theme At Kolkata Pandal Protests Violence Against Women

'Lajja' Theme At Kolkata Pandal Protests Violence Against Women

1 Min Read

Oct 4, 2024

Uttarakhand: Leopard, Cub Spotted Near Court Premises In Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand: Leopard, Cub Spotted Near Court Premises In Pauri Garhwal

1 Min Read

Oct 3, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.