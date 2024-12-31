The 'Star Man' From Goa's Agassaim Shares Love, Light And Happiness

Agassaim in Goa is lighting up this Christmas season with a stunning display of handmade bamboo cane stars, created by local artist Anthony Rodrigues, also known as Anthony De Agassaim. For over 20 years, the 69-year-old had been crafting these intricate stars, turning the lane into a vibrant spectacle that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

"I want to see people enjoying Christmas. Last year, there were fewer crowds, but this year, at least 30,000 people have come to see the stars," said Anthony, who is affectionately called the 'Star Man of Goa'. His creations have become a must-see attraction, with both tourists and locals stopping to admire the colourful display and take photos with Anthony.

Christine Dice, a tourist, called the display 'amazing', while Pushkar from Bengaluru praised the 'creative' use of lights and colours, suggesting it could become a Goa landmark.

As the popularity of fancy LED stars grows, Anthony hopes the younger generation will continue the tradition of crafting and displaying these handmade cane stars, preserving a cherished piece of Goa's Christmas culture for years to come. (With PTI Inputs)