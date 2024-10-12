thumbnail

The Sacred Grain: Wayanad's Centuries-Old Rice Worship

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Wayanad: Rice forms an integral part of the culture of Wayanad in Kerala, woven into its very essence. The rice grown here was once considered divine, a gift from the Gods.

Even today, there are people in Wayanad who celebrate the birthday of rice on a specific day in the Malayalam month of Kanni. The Kurichya tribe performs a ritual bath for rice on this day.

"This rice is organic. We don't use pesticides or any chemical fertiliser. This embodies the very idea behind this ritual, the purity of the rice we offer to the Gods. Once it is harvested and threshed, we will use the rice to make an offering to the Goddess," says Farmer Perunjola Achappan.
After the rituals in the fields, a grand feast is served to everyone. In the evening, the rice is tied up in the courtyard of the house, symbolising the coming harvest.

While the belief in worshipping rice and celebrating its birthday is centuries old, for this Kurichya family it is about embracing a new era while honouring old traditions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RICEWAYANADKURICHYA TRADITIONKURICHYA TRIBE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2024

From Accident To Innovation: Wayanad Farmer Earns Patent For New Turmeric Strain

From Accident To Innovation: Wayanad Farmer Earns Patent For New Turmeric Strain

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2024

Sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tributes to legendary entrepreneur Ratan Tata by creating sand art at Niladri Beach in Puri Beach.

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata With Sand Sculpture

1 Min Read

Oct 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.