The Nail Art Industry In France Is Thriving

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Canéjan (France): They are springing up all over the country, to the point where there are as many of them as there are bakeries. Nail art salons now represent a market worth several hundred million euros, arousing both interest and concern among the heavyweights in the beauty sector. 

CEO of the L'Onglerie Academy, Angelique Gascoin said that it's a real battle to get the profession of nail technician recognised and to have a slightly better framework.

Gascoin said, "For me, it's a real battle to get the profession of nail technician recognised and to have a slightly better framework. Because today, as you say, it's everywhere. We need competition, there's no problem with that, but we need good competition because it's tainting our profession. Today, with technicians training on YouTube and buying products on the Internet, we don't know where these products come from, especially as they don't meet French or European standards at all."

"These days, a woman will look after her hair, she'll look after her outfits, but she'll also look after her hands and in summer her feet. So I think that's why nails have become a fashion accessory in their own right," she added.

