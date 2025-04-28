The Man With Over Thousand Antique Radios And Where To See Them

To celebrate Bikaner's foundation day, over a hundred antique radios, each more than a hundred years old, are being displayed at the Sudershan Art Gallery. Every single one of these radios belong to a single individual. A simple taunt from a friend provoked Dinesh Mathur to start compiling a beautiful set of vintage radios. "It all started when someone taunted me, saying I couldn't buy a radio, and I took it as a challenge," Dinesh declared.

Different countries, different brands, different eras all are showcased in the set he has collected over the years. What he has created is a diverse collection of over 1,200 antique radios. "I have had an interest in listening to the radio from the beginning, and along with listening, I developed an interest in collecting them as well," explained Dinesh.

The exhibition gives you the chance to travel through time in the form of radios. Many have come to have experience this and will continue to gather today. "I was amazed to see so many radios from my time displayed here. They remind us of old memories and cultural heritage, as reflected in this exhibition," described, an elated visitor. Today is set to be the last day of the exhibition for the public.