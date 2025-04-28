The Man With Over Thousand Antique Radios And Where To See Them

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

To celebrate Bikaner's foundation day, over a hundred antique radios, each more than a hundred years old, are being displayed at the Sudershan Art Gallery. Every single one of these radios belong to a single individual. A simple taunt from a friend provoked Dinesh Mathur to start compiling a beautiful set of vintage radios. "It all started when someone taunted me, saying I couldn't buy a radio, and I took it as a challenge," Dinesh declared. 

Different countries, different brands, different eras all are showcased in the set he has collected over the years. What he has created is a diverse collection of over 1,200 antique radios. "I have had an interest in listening to the radio from the beginning, and along with listening, I developed an interest in collecting them as well," explained Dinesh.

The exhibition gives you the chance to travel through time in the form of radios. Many have come to have experience this and will continue to gather today. "I was amazed to see so many radios from my time displayed here. They remind us of old memories and cultural heritage, as reflected in this exhibition," described, an elated visitor. Today is set to be the last day of the exhibition for the public. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIKANER RADIO COLLECTORBIKANER RADIO EXHIBITIONANTIQUE RADIORADIO COLLECTIONRAJASTHAN RADIO COLLECTOR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Crowds Flock To See Wisteria Trees In Full Bloom In Japan

Japan: Crowds Flock To See Wisteria Trees In Full Bloom

April 27, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
US students 'race' sperm in reproductive health stunt

US Students Hold World's First 'Sperm Race' In Reproductive Health Stunt

April 27, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump

First 100 Days: How Do Young Americans Feel About Trump?

April 27, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Watch: Pope Francis And His Term In Papacy

Watch: Pope Francis And His Term In Papacy

April 26, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.