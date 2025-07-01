The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

High Place (France): To reduce industrial emissions and meet Europe's 2050 carbon neutrality goals, French startup Revcoo is piloting a Co2 capture and storage system at a lime factory in northern France. The Technology is part of growing movement to decarbonise heavy industries. Hugo Lucas, president and founder of Revcoo, explained the urgency for industries to adopt such solutions.

He said, "The industrialist will pay a price per ton of Co2 to be able to emit. Today, Co2 capture is part of the solutions to prevent the industrialist from paying quotas."

Revcoo's technology liquefies Co2, which can then be used in various sectors like food processing, agriculture, or pharmaceuticals. It can also be store in depleted oil wells or utilised to synthesise green fuels for aviation and shipping. Lucas said, "We aim to install a machine capable of treating 10,000 tons of Co2 per year, and subsequently develop a standard machine that can treat 100,000 tons of Co2 per year by 2028."

The prototype is installed at the Bocahut lime site, whose manager Julien Rosini said, "Our decarbonization objectives are a 46% reduction on scopes 1 and 2 by 2030, a 30% reduction on scope 3, and a net-zero trajectory by 2050." He said that the prototype still needs testing and upscalling to meet the long-term goals. (with AFP inputs)