The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

High Place (France): To reduce industrial emissions and meet Europe's 2050 carbon neutrality goals, French startup Revcoo is piloting a Co2 capture and storage system at a lime factory in northern France. The Technology is part of growing movement to decarbonise heavy industries. Hugo Lucas, president and founder of Revcoo, explained the urgency for industries to adopt such solutions.

He said, "The industrialist will pay a price per ton of Co2 to be able to emit. Today, Co2 capture is part of the solutions to prevent the industrialist from paying quotas."

Revcoo's technology liquefies Co2, which can then be used in various sectors like food processing, agriculture, or pharmaceuticals. It can also be store in depleted oil wells or utilised to synthesise green fuels for aviation and shipping. Lucas said, "We aim to install a machine capable of treating 10,000 tons of Co2 per year, and subsequently develop a standard machine that can treat 100,000 tons of Co2 per year by 2028."

The prototype is installed at the Bocahut lime site, whose manager Julien Rosini said, "Our decarbonization objectives are a 46% reduction on scopes 1 and 2 by 2030, a 30% reduction on scope 3, and a net-zero trajectory by 2050." He said that the prototype still needs testing and upscalling to meet the long-term goals. (with AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FRANCE CO2 EMISSIONSCARBON DIOXIDEBOCAHUT LIME SITELIME FACTORY TACKLE CO2 EMISSIONS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Bhagwant Mann

Unemployed Youth Protest Seeking ETT Teachers Recruitment In Punjab

June 30, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

June 30, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

June 28, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

UP: Shahjahanpur Police Sets Up 'Shishu Grihas' To Support Women Personnel

June 27, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.