Temple Committee Hosts Iftar in Kerala's Kozhikode

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

thumbnail

Kozhikode: Setting an example of religious harmony, Koyilandy Kollam Mandamangalam Temple in Kerala's Kozhikode hosted an Iftar in the holy month of Ramzan during a temple festival. The Swamiyarkav Temple Committee organised the community feast to foster love and friendship. As part of the temple festival, the committee has come forward to organise the Iftar with a message of religious harmony. 

The temple officials said that the people belonging to other religions in the area regularly help in the temple ceremonies and events. At a time when conscious efforts are being made to create religious rivalry and division in the country, such groups convey a great message. Temple patron Kanaran Master, Temple Committee office bearers AV Satyan, Rijesh KM and others attended the Iftar.

