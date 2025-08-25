Telangana’s Tribal Artisans Revive Fading Craft

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Beautifully crafted eco-friendly handicrafts made by tribal families in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem are gaining popularity across the state. The collection includes intricately designed figurines, bamboo baskets, and miniature household items made from bamboo and local wood, a sustainable alternative to plastic. This heritage craft, once fading due to a lack of recognition and market access, has been revived with support from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency. Under the initiative, artisans are now earning a livelihood from their skills and inspiring others to take up the craft.

Artisan Payam Krishnamurthy, who has been in the craft for over 25 years, said it has now become his livelihood. Another artisan, Payam Salim Kumar, emphasised the need for marketing support to expand their reach and also expressed willingness to train others.

Project Director B Rahul said that though slightly costlier, the handmade products are unique, sustainable, and ideal for gifting. Authorities are now creating platforms for wider display, helping tribal artisans preserve their cultural heritage while securing livelihoods. (with PTI inputs)

