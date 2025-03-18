Telangana: Sircilla Weavers Seek Higher Allocation, Welfare Measures In State Budget

Sircilla in Telangana is a major textile production hub, with its power looms supporting the livelihoods of thousands of weavers. As the Telangana government prepares to present the Budget for 2025-26 on March 19, the industry is hopeful for increased financial assistance and direct support for small traders to help address their pressing challenges.

Weaver Nagula Srinivas said, "In the budget, there should be a higher allocation for textiles. There are lots of workers here but the budget allocated for 'Indira-amma Sari' scheme is quite low. A yarn depot has been set up here, but it is not useful for small traders, it only serves the purposes of big traders. For the small traders, the budget needs to be increased this year... for the textile industry in Sircilla."

Another weaver Kodam Ramana said, "With the Telangana budget set to be announced soon, we are demanding budget allocation for Sircilla’s powerloom weavers and improved welfare schemes. We are expecting Rs 2,000 crores for the weavers. For the past 15 months, weavers in Sircilla have been facing severe financial difficulties due to unemployment."

Apart from direct financial assistance, the weavers are also seeking other measures to support the industry.