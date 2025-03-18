Telangana: Sircilla Weavers Seek Higher Allocation, Welfare Measures In State Budget

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

Sircilla in Telangana is a major textile production hub, with its power looms supporting the livelihoods of thousands of weavers. As the Telangana government prepares to present the Budget for 2025-26 on March 19, the industry is hopeful for increased financial assistance and direct support for small traders to help address their pressing challenges.

Weaver Nagula Srinivas said, "In the budget, there should be a higher allocation for textiles. There are lots of workers here but the budget allocated for 'Indira-amma Sari' scheme is quite low. A yarn depot has been set up here, but it is not useful for small traders, it only serves the purposes of big traders. For the small traders, the budget needs to be increased this year... for the textile industry in Sircilla."

Another weaver Kodam Ramana said, "With the Telangana budget set to be announced soon, we are demanding budget allocation for Sircilla’s powerloom weavers and improved welfare schemes. We are expecting Rs 2,000 crores for the weavers. For the past 15 months, weavers in Sircilla have been facing severe financial difficulties due to unemployment."

Apart from direct financial assistance, the weavers are also seeking other measures to support the industry.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANASIRCILLA WEAVERS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Innovating Goa's Digital Security: Goa Govt And BITS Pilani's AI Tools To Combat Radical Content And Fake Websites

Innovating Goa's Digital Security: Goa Government And BITS Pilani's AI Tools To Combat Radical Content And Fake Websites

1 Min Read

Mar 18, 2025

Visakhapatnam: CISF Cyclothon Team On A Countrywide Tour To Spread Awareness About Coastal Security

Visakhapatnam: CISF Cyclothon Team On A Countrywide Tour To Spread Awareness About Coastal Security

1 Min Read

Mar 18, 2025

Odisha: Fresh Excavations At Jajpur’s Buddhist Site Reveal A Treasure Trove Of Artefacts

Odisha: Fresh Excavations At Jajpur’s Buddhist Site Reveal A Treasure Trove Of Artefacts

1 Min Read

Mar 18, 2025

Loudspeaker Ban Unintentionally Revives 'Sehri Jagane Wale' Tradition In Sambhal

Loudspeaker Ban Unintentionally Revives 'Sehri Jagane Wale' Tradition In Sambhal

1 Min Read

Mar 17, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.