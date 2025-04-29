Tank Crew That Ended Vietnam War

Nguyen Van Tap, Vu Dang Toan and Ngo Sy Nguyen immortalised themselves as a vital part of history as the crew of the Communist Tank 390 that stormed Saigon's presidential palace, symbollising the end of the Vietnam war. Central Saigon was the soul of the southern, US backed regime. The Communist Tank 390 made its way through Saigon as hellfire rained down. The crew lost communication with the commanders and made the extremely bold decision to storm the palace. "At that very moment, I considered the Independence Palace just another station of the enemy, a position that we must eliminate," said Nguyen Van Tap, the driver of the tank.

These men who made a crucial cog turn in the wheel of history have remained humble about this massive feat. Vu Dang Toan, the commander of the tank, had kept extremely quiet about his role that even members of his family had no idea. "We are proud to be tankmen," said the tank's first gunner, Ngo Sy Nguyen. History will forever honour these veterans.