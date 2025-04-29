Tank Crew That Ended Vietnam War

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nguyen Van Tap, Vu Dang Toan and Ngo Sy Nguyen immortalised themselves as a vital part of history as the crew of the Communist Tank 390 that stormed Saigon's presidential palace, symbollising the end of the Vietnam war. Central Saigon was the soul of the southern, US backed regime. The Communist Tank 390 made its way through Saigon as hellfire rained down. The crew lost communication with the commanders and made the extremely bold decision to storm the palace. "At that very moment, I considered the Independence Palace just another station of the enemy, a position that we must eliminate," said Nguyen Van Tap, the driver of the tank. 

These men who made a crucial cog turn in the wheel of history have remained humble about this massive feat. Vu Dang Toan, the commander of the tank, had kept extremely quiet about his role that even members of his family had no idea. "We are proud to be tankmen," said the tank's first gunner, Ngo Sy Nguyen.  History will forever honour these veterans. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COMMUNIST TANK 390VIETNAM WARSAIGON PALACENORTH VIETNAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Spring Flowers Abundant In Syria's Ghab Plain

Spring Flowers Abundant In Syria's Ghab Plain

April 29, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Initiative In Gandhinagar Keeps Parents And Children Happy At Same Time.

Initiative In Gandhinagar Keeps Children And Parents Happy At Same Time

April 29, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Prayagraj Man Set To Walk 1500 Kilometers To Help Better Environment

Prayagraj Man Set To Walk 1500 Kilometers For Environmental Cause

April 29, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Biker Does Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Biker Does Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

April 28, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.