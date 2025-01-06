Tamil Nadu: Toda Tribe In Nilgiris Celebrate Annual Traditional Festival To welcome The New Year

Nilgiris: The Toda tribe, one of the oldest Dravidian ethnic groups residing in the Nilgiris Hills of Tamil Nadu, celebrated their traditional 'Modhweth' festival to mark the New Year. The festivities were held at Muthanad Mund, the tribe's community headquarters, bringing together members of all ages for the vibrant occasion.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Modhekuttan, a Toda tribe member said, "This festival happens every year. We pray for a disease-free life for everyone. Whoever prays to the Shakti, all their wishes will come true. We believe it to be our real God."

The celebration began with prayers at their temple, seeking blessings for health, agricultural prosperity, and the well-being of their cattle. A shared buttermilk ritual followed, symbolising unity within the community.

Mandesh Kuttan, another tribe member, elaborated on the rituals saying, "Men of our community pray together for everyone's welfare, adequate rainfall, flourishing agriculture, and good health. After prayers, we offer one-rupee coins at the temple, followed by devotional songs, dances and Pongal distribution."

The event also featured the tribe's traditional dance and a sacred stone-lifting ceremony, showcasing their strength and bravery. (With PTI Inputs)