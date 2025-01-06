Tamil Nadu: Toda Tribe In Nilgiris Celebrate Annual Traditional Festival To welcome The New Year

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nilgiris: The Toda tribe, one of the oldest Dravidian ethnic groups residing in the Nilgiris Hills of Tamil Nadu, celebrated their traditional 'Modhweth' festival to mark the New Year. The festivities were held at Muthanad Mund, the tribe's community headquarters, bringing together members of all ages for the vibrant occasion.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Modhekuttan, a Toda tribe member said, "This festival happens every year. We pray for a disease-free life for everyone. Whoever prays to the Shakti, all their wishes will come true. We believe it to be our real God."

The celebration began with prayers at their temple, seeking blessings for health, agricultural prosperity, and the well-being of their cattle. A shared buttermilk ritual followed, symbolising unity within the community.

Mandesh Kuttan, another tribe member, elaborated on the rituals saying, "Men of our community pray together for everyone's welfare, adequate rainfall, flourishing agriculture, and good health. After prayers, we offer one-rupee coins at the temple, followed by devotional songs, dances and Pongal distribution."

The event also featured the tribe's traditional dance and a sacred stone-lifting ceremony, showcasing their strength and bravery. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TODA TRIBETODA TRIBE WELCOME NEW YEARNILGIRISTODA TRIBE TRADITIONAL FESTIVAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Wild Elephant Trapped Between Barricade Fence Rescued After 3 Hours In Mysuru

Wild Elephant Rescued After Getting Trapped In Railway Barricade In Mysuru District

1 Min Read

Jan 5, 2025

Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district are hopeful of good prices for their turmeric crops as the Pongal festival approaches.

Farmers In Thoothukudi Foresee Good Turmeric Prices Ahead Of Pongal Festival

1 Min Read

Jan 5, 2025

Hundreds of volunteers took part in a cleanup operation on Kedonganan beach in Bali

Watch: Volunteers Clean Up Bali's Kedonganan Beach From Monsoon-Driven Plastic Pollution

1 Min Read

Jan 5, 2025

Ahmedabad’s Ranvir Desai Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rear Pull-Ups In One MinutePTI

Ahmedabad’s Ranvir Desai Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rear Pull-Ups In One Minute

1 Min Read

Jan 3, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.