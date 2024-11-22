Tamil Nadu: Netti Artworks Sculpted by Highly Skilled Thanjavur Artisan Feature in Poompuhar Competition

Thanjavur: Gokul, an artisan from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, crafts sculptures using Netti, a plant that grows in the wetlands. His intricate designs showcase an exceptional craftsmanship, which will now be on display at the Handicraft Artists Competition organised by the Poompuhar Sales Outlet.

Gokul’s entry into the competition depicts famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar welcoming migratory birds at the Kodiyakara Bird Sanctuary.

According to Netti Artisan Gokul, "'Netti' is an underwater plant. We get it from the Thiruthuraipoondi and Rajahmundry areas. We preserve it and process it to make crafts. I personally make them."

Gokul's other artworks include intricate sculptures of temples like the Periya Koil, replicas of other religious sites like the Velankanni Basilica, and idols of deities like Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

Recognising that the craft is at risk of disappearing, Gokul is now working to preserve it by offering free training to aspiring artists.

"This art form is one of the endangered arts. The government has added this to the skilling schemes and is giving training to youngsters to boost self-employment. We are providing free classes under this scheme," the Netti artisan said. Through his efforts, Gokul aims to keep this timeless tradition alive for future generations.