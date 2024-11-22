Tamil Nadu: Netti Artworks Sculpted by Highly Skilled Thanjavur Artisan Feature in Poompuhar Competition

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Thanjavur: Gokul, an artisan from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, crafts sculptures using Netti, a plant that grows in the wetlands. His intricate designs showcase an exceptional craftsmanship, which will now be on display at the Handicraft Artists Competition organised by the Poompuhar Sales Outlet.

Gokul’s entry into the competition depicts famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar welcoming migratory birds at the Kodiyakara Bird Sanctuary.

According to Netti Artisan Gokul, "'Netti' is an underwater plant. We get it from the Thiruthuraipoondi and Rajahmundry areas. We preserve it and process it to make crafts. I personally make them."

Gokul's other artworks include intricate sculptures of temples like the Periya Koil, replicas of other religious sites like the Velankanni Basilica, and idols of deities like Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

Recognising that the craft is at risk of disappearing, Gokul is now working to preserve it by offering free training to aspiring artists.

"This art form is one of the endangered arts. The government has added this to the skilling schemes and is giving training to youngsters to boost self-employment. We are providing free classes under this scheme," the Netti artisan said. Through his efforts, Gokul aims to keep this timeless tradition alive for future generations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NETTI ARTWORK SKILLSTHANJAVUR ARTISANTNARTISANNETTI ARTWORK POOMPUHAR COMPETITION

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

'If BJP Had Said 'Padhenge Aur Badhenge': Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote In Baramati Assembly Constituency

'If BJP Had Said 'Padhenge Aur Badhenge': Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote In Baramati Assembly Constituency

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Maharashtra Polls: It Feels Like My Father Is With Me, Says Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Siddique

Maharashtra Polls: It Feels Like My Father Is With Me, Says Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Siddique

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.