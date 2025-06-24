Sangam Era Burial Urns Unearthed In Thanjavur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thanjavur: A team of researchers from various institutions claims to have discovered Sangam-era burial urns, known as 'Eema thaazhis' in Palayapatti, located in the Budalur block of Thanjavur district. According to the researchers, 'Eema thaazhis' were used in ancient Tamil Nadu to inter the deceased. These urns are also known by various other names.

Ex Panchayat President, Kasi said, "Due to soil erosion, hundreds of Muthumakkal Thaazhi were found here. There are some design works also found on it. Some art-works are also found on black and red stones. Also, there are also some ancient iron fragments found at the site." The research team has urged the Department of Archaeology to undertake further research.

Professor of Govy Arts College in Thanjavur, Kannadasan said, "There are possibilities of getting more information about the Sangam era people's lifestyle, traditions and their economical condition through the objects they used, if a research is taken up by the state or central Archaeological department or by Tamil University’s Department of Archaeology. Hence, we request the Tamil Nadu government to take up this research immediately and establish the facts on the Chola period globally."

Burial urns were commonly used in ancient Tamil Nadu to inter the deceased, a customary practice during the Sangam era. Literary references to this practice are found in ancient Tamil texts, including the epic Manimekalai.

