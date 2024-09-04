Tamil Nadu: Preparations For 1st Crop Season Underway; 40 Additional Workers Hired

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

thumbnail
Tamil Nadu: Preparations For 1st Crop Season Underway; 40 Additional Workers Hired (Vide: ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The agricultural activities for the first crop season are underway in full swing in the Sholavandan area of Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. Water has been released for the first crop irrigation in the Mullai Periyar main canal. 

The released water will be used to irrigate around 45,041 acres of land. This time, 40 additional workers have been hired due to poor climatic conditions for the agricultural work. The visuals show the farmers carrying out agricultural activities or the first crop season. 

The major crops sown in Tamil Nadu are rice, jowar, ragi, bajra, maize, and pulses. A few other crops that are highly cultivated in the regions of Tamil Nadu are cotton, sugarcane, tea, coffee, and coconut.

