TN: Collector Takes Stock Of Rain Damage In Thoothukudi District

Thoothukudi: Two days of relentless and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district have caused widespread destruction, including the deaths of one cow, 41 goats, and 10,000 chickens, as well as damage to 220 houses.

Thoothukudi District Collector K Elambahavath assured that compensation will be finalised following a comprehensive damage assessment survey. "Over the next three days, we will ensure all affected farmers are surveyed. Village Administration Officers and agricultural officers are already on the ground. We will take the necessary steps to guarantee no affected individual is left out of the compensation process," he stated.

Efforts to restore normalcy are underway. Over 100 electric motors are being used to pump out stagnant water from low-lying areas via the Bakkeel stream. Meanwhile, eight major roads remain blocked, with repair work progressing rapidly.

Providing further details, Elambahavath updated the details of the water levels in the region, "More than 200 ponds in Thoothukudi district are now 95% full, and over 80 ponds have reached full capacity. Additionally, system tanks receiving inflows from the Marudur and Srivaikundam dams are also 95% full. Non-system tanks, which lack canal irrigation facilities, are currently at 60% capacity." Thoothukudi district has recorded an average rainfall of 150 mm for December.