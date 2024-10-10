Taipei: Taiwan celebrated its national day with a vibrant parade in Taipei amid escalating military and political pressure from China, which claims the self-rule island as its territory. Participants emphasised the importance of international support to maintain the status quo against Chinese assertiveness.

Sophie, a 25-year-old student, expressed the need for strong leadership, stating, "If the president clearly communicates our readiness to oppose China, the international community will rally to our side." This sentiment reflects growing concern over Taiwan's security.

Susan Hung, a 60-year-old overseas Taiwanese, highlighted apprehensions regarding recent activities of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan. She notes, "These actions can escalate beyond control, much like conflicts involving Israel and Iran or Ukraine. We hope for peace."

in contrast, Richard Chen, a 54-year-old information service professional, suggested a more conciliatory approach, stating that cooperation with mainland China could be beneficial. He remarked, "It's better to avoid triggering sensitive issues that could provoke PLA aircraft incursions."

As tensions rise, Taiwan's national day celebrations underscored bother resilience and concern for the island's future.