T20 World Cup 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Congratulates Team India With Special Sand Art

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

thumbnail
T20 World Cup 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Congratulates Team India With Special Sand Art

Puri (Odisha): The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in a pulsating final in Barbados on June 29.

Noted sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also congratulated the Indian cricket team through his sand art. Patnaik has placed 500 balls and a 20-foot-long bat sculpture in the sand at the Niladri beach here to congratulate the Men in Blue. 

The portrait of India skipper Rohit Sharma has been placed in this sand art. "The Indian team India won the T20 World Cup with a fantastic performance and it is historic," quipped Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha.

India remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced retirement from the shortest format of the game soon after India won the T20 World Cup.

