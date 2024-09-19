Sustainable Fertiliser Production: Urine Cans In Exchange For Vegetable Baskets

Châtillon (France): A few litres of urine in exchange for a basket of vegetables: an Association for Maintaining Small-Scale and Family Farming (AMAP), the "Radis Actifs" in Chatillon, near Paris, is now putting some of its members to good use by setting up a urine collection point.

"It's very simple to organise: we fill the cans at home and bring them here, next to the premises of our Amap, which is an association for the maintenance of rural agriculture, so we have a direct link with the rural producers," Nicolas said.