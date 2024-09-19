Sustainable Fertiliser Production: Urine Cans In Exchange For Vegetable Baskets

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Sustainable Fertiliser Production: Urine Cans In Exchange For Vegetable Baskets (Video: AFP)

Châtillon (France): A few litres of urine in exchange for a basket of vegetables: an Association for Maintaining Small-Scale and Family Farming (AMAP), the "Radis Actifs" in Chatillon, near Paris, is now putting some of its members to good use by setting up a urine collection point. 

Nicolas Bost, a member of the "Radis Actifs" and Chatillon town councillor said that he fills cans at home and brings them to the association for the maintenance of rural agriculture, so we have a direct link with the rural producers. 

"It's very simple to organise: we fill the cans at home and bring them here, next to the premises of our Amap, which is an association for the maintenance of rural agriculture, so we have a direct link with the rural producers," Nicolas said. 

