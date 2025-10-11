Sushashan Aur Abhilekh: An exhibition Of Rare Archival Records Underway In Delhi

For history buffs and researchers, 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025', an exhibition of rare archival records, got underway in the national capital, Delhi, on Friday. On display at the exhibition are valuable records drawn from the repositories of the president's secretariat, including a photograph of then-president V V Giri conferring the insignia of the rank of Field Marshal on General Sam Manekshaw, and an image of the invitation card for the ceremony held on January 2, 1973, at Ashoka Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Organised by the National Archives of India at the Ambedkar International Centre, the exhibition was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "Archival records are not just words or letters for us. These documents and papers are witness to collective history, which reflect our policies and decisions, collectively giving us a sense of continuity,” said Shekhawat.

The exhibits include rare images of documents related to the introduction of electronic voting machines and other valuable records illustrating India's governance and developmental journey. A special section of the exhibition pays tribute to leaders such as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and APJ Abdul Kalam, who continue to inspire generations. Organised as part of the 'Good Governance' month, the exhibition will conclude on Sunday.