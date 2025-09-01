Sudden 50-Foot Deep Land Subsidence Sparks Panic Near Sonpalsar Village In Churu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Churu: In the Churu district of Rajasthan, a sudden land subsidence near Sonpalsar village has caused fear among locals. A 50-foot deep pit appeared overnight, alarming village residents who quickly gathered at the site. District Police and administrative officials have responded by barricading the area and keeping villagers at a safe distance. A geological survey team has been called to investigate the cause of the large pit, according to the Churu District Collector, Abhishek Surana. The incident has attracted curiosity from nearby villages, with many people visiting to witness the sudden land collapse near the ravine of Gosai Ji Maharaj.

