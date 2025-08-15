Sudarshan Patnaik's Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Puri: As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created a captivating sand sculpture at Odisha's Puri Beach, paying homage to 'Operation Sindoor'. The artwork features the map of India adorned with the symbolic image of 'Sindoor' representing the courage and sacrifice of the nation's armed forces. It also depicts scenes of air strikes on enemy territory, illustrating the valour of India's military operations.

Patnaik shared the artwork on the social media platform X, writing, "On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, my sand art at Puri Beach commemorates Operation Sindoor, celebrating the spirit of a progressive, empowered, and united India." The internationally acclaimed artist is known for using his craft to convey powerful messages on national pride and social causes. 

