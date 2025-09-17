WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture Of PM Modi with 750 Lotus Flowers On 75th Birthday

September 17, 2025

Choose ETV Bharat

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday with a striking sand sculpture at Puri beach. The five-foot-high artwork, created with around six tons of sand, was accompanied by an installation of 750 lotus flowers, symbolising the occasion. The sculpture carried the message, "Bharat Ki Udaan, Modi Ke Saath," highlighting the nation's aspirations for unity, growth, and global leadership under PM Modi's guidance.

According to Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute, India has witnessed significant progress in the past decade across sectors like infrastructure, digital innovation, healthcare, renewable energy, defence, and space. The tribute drew wide attention, showcasing both artistic excellence and a message of national pride.

