Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art in Puri to Create Awareness Among 'First Time Voters'

Puri: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on Odisha's Puri beach to create awareness among first-time voters. The sand art depicts a message, ''Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye'', which translates into 'My first vote for the nation'. He inspires young voters about their role in shaping the future of the country through his artistry.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar recently inspected the arrangements for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and said that it is fully prepared to conduct the 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously in the state. 

