Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 20-Ft Sand Sculpture For Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand sculpture on Puri beach to congratulate India's newly elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan. The artwork, measuring 20 feet long and 8 feet high, was crafted using nearly 100 tons of sand. It features a replica of Radhakrishnan along with the message, "Congratulations, C P Radhakrishnan."

Sharing the tribute on social media, Pattnail wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji on being elected as the Vice President of India." The creation has drawn appreciation from across the country.

Radakrishnan, the NDA nominee, won the Cice-Presidential election held on Tuesday with 452 votes, defeating opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

