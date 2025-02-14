Students In Jammu Pay Tribute To CRPF Jawans On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Jammu: Students of Devan Devi Higher Secondary School in Jammu paid tribute to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. The school organised a special prayer ceremony to honour the martyrs.

Tunika, a student, said, "Today, we held a special prayer and paid tribute to the CRPF jawans, who were martyred on the 14th of February."

Another student Tanvi Gupta, added, "We are paying our respects to the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack." Ambika, a grade three student expressed, "The students of our school held a special prayer so that their souls may find peace."

The tragic attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, targeted a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama, resulting in the loss of 40 soldiers. The Indian Air Force retaliated by bombing terror training camps in Balakot, Pakistan. (With PTI Inputs)