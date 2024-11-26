Stone-Pulling Contest Takes Centre Stage At Religious Fair In Karnataka's Bendebembali Village

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Yadgir: The Hazrat Syed Jamalodin Fair, held annually in Bendebembali village of Karnataka's Yadgir district, blends religion with cultural events, including the popular stone-pulling competition, which attracts participants from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions.
"Farmers of Bendebembali village have organised the stone-pulling competition in which 15 quintal heavy rock is pulled by a pair of bullocks. Many people have participated in the competition," said Abbas Ali Saab, Farmer
The winning teams in the stone-pulling competition were awarded various cash prizes, generously sponsored by the villagers.
The farmer further added, "The winners of the stone-pulling competition have been given various cash prices by people of our village. First place team has received 25,000, second place received 20,000, third place received 15,000, fourth place received is 10,000 and fifth place received 5,000." 

The fair serves as a vibrant cultural and spiritual gathering, uniting people from diverse communities and celebrating the values of unity and brotherhood.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RELIGIOUS FAIR IN KARNATAKABENDEBEMBALI VILLAGEYADGIRSTONE PULLING CONTEST

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Over 6 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In First Nine Days Of Pilgrimage Season, Temple Revenue Soars

Over 6 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In Nine Days Of Pilgrimage Season; Temple Revenue Soars

1 Min Read

Nov 25, 2024

Amreli's Gayatri Ashram commences conservation efforts for 'world's smallest' Punganur cows

PM Modi's Favourite Punganur Cows Now In Gujarat's Gayatri Ashram For Conservation

1 Min Read

Nov 25, 2024

Mass Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Demanding Peace And Justice

Mass Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Demanding Peace And Justice

1 Min Read

Nov 23, 2024

Group Of Friends In Gujarat's Kutch Re-Purpose Plastic Bottles Into Bird Feeders

Group Of Friends In Gujarat's Kutch Re-Purpose Plastic Bottles Into Bird Feeders

1 Min Read

Nov 23, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.