Stone-Pulling Contest Takes Centre Stage At Religious Fair In Karnataka's Bendebembali Village

Yadgir: The Hazrat Syed Jamalodin Fair, held annually in Bendebembali village of Karnataka's Yadgir district, blends religion with cultural events, including the popular stone-pulling competition, which attracts participants from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions.

"Farmers of Bendebembali village have organised the stone-pulling competition in which 15 quintal heavy rock is pulled by a pair of bullocks. Many people have participated in the competition," said Abbas Ali Saab, Farmer

The winning teams in the stone-pulling competition were awarded various cash prizes, generously sponsored by the villagers.

The farmer further added, "The winners of the stone-pulling competition have been given various cash prices by people of our village. First place team has received 25,000, second place received 20,000, third place received 15,000, fourth place received is 10,000 and fifth place received 5,000."

The fair serves as a vibrant cultural and spiritual gathering, uniting people from diverse communities and celebrating the values of unity and brotherhood.