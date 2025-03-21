Srinagar: Tourists Must Add Badamwari Park To Their Must Visit Places Where Almond Trees Are In Full Bloom

Srinagar: Srinagar's historic Badamwari Park, also known as Almond Park, has become a popular destination this spring, drawing both locals and tourists. Nestled between the majestic Hari Parbat Fort and the extension of Dal Lake, the park offers visitors a picturesque escape, showcasing almond trees in full bloom.

The 300-Kanal Park is renowned for its vibrant white and pink almond blossoms, making it a perfect spot for photography and nature lovers. Tourists are captivated by the beauty of the location, which is a stark contrast to the bustling city life.

One tourist from Lucknow, Pankaj, expressed his awe, saying, "Kashmir is called heaven, and it truly feels like we have arrived in heaven." Another visitor from France, Buno, highlighted the unique experience of seeing so many almond trees in bloom, appreciating the delicate white flowers and their subtle fragrance.

Satpal, another tourist shared his excitement about seeing almond trees for the first time, noting the park's excellent maintenance and breathtaking views. For those seeking an alternative to the snow-capped mountains of Gulmarg and Sonmarg, Badamwari Park is a must-visit this spring. (With PTI Inputs)