Srinagar Hosts First-Ever Traditional Boat Race For Women; Organisers Hope It Will Empower Women

The first-ever boat race for women rowing traditional boats was organised at the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. Hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the event saw the participation of around 150 women. According to the organisers, the event aimed to empower women and promote gender equality in water sports.

J&K Association of Rowing and Sculling President, Burhan Bazaz said, "This was a historical event. Our Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Association believes strongly in women's empowerment and we believe in and promote gender equality. For me, it was not only an entertainment or sports event or competition but it was the biggest ever talent hunt in Jammu and Kashmir."

Among those present on the occasion was international canoeist and Olympic jury member Bilquis Mir, who praised the event, highlighting its importance in providing a platform for women in the state.

Bilkis Mir said, "The beauty of this race is that many girls came out of their houses to participate in this event. New talents emerge and I think that the potential I have seen in these girls can reach not just national but international level."

Many of the women who participated in the race expressed excitement at having the opportunity to take part in this unique event for the first time. The organisers expressed hope that events like this will encourage more women in the Kashmir Valley to take up water sports.