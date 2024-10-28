thumbnail

Srinagar Hosts First-Ever Traditional Boat Race For Women; Organisers Hope It Will Empower Women

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

The first-ever boat race for women rowing traditional boats was organised at the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. Hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association, the event saw the participation of around 150 women. According to the organisers, the event aimed to empower women and promote gender equality in water sports.

J&K Association of Rowing and Sculling President, Burhan Bazaz said, "This was a historical event. Our Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Association believes strongly in women's empowerment and we believe in and promote gender equality. For me, it was not only an entertainment or sports event or competition but it was the biggest ever talent hunt in Jammu and Kashmir."

Among those present on the occasion was international canoeist and Olympic jury member Bilquis Mir, who praised the event, highlighting its importance in providing a platform for women in the state.

Bilkis Mir said, "The beauty of this race is that many girls came out of their houses to participate in this event. New talents emerge and I think that the potential I have seen in these girls can reach not just national but international level."

Many of the women who participated in the race expressed excitement at having the opportunity to take part in this unique event for the first time. The organisers expressed hope that events like this will encourage more women in the Kashmir Valley to take up water sports.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOAT RACE FOR WOMENSRINAGAR BOAT RACEJAMMU AND KASHMIRBOAT RACE FOR WOMEN

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Guatemala City Zoo Opens New Enclosure For Bengal Tigers

Guatemala City Zoo Opens New Enclosure For Bengal Tigers

1 Min Read

Oct 25, 2024

Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

1 Min Read

Oct 21, 2024

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Around ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh in currency has been retrieved from the stream in Aatpadi

Free Cash Flow For Sangli Residents As Stream Floods With 500 Rupee Notes

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.