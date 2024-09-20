Sri Lanka Gears Up For Crucial Presidential Polls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

thumbnail
Sri Lanka Gears Up For Crucial Presidential Polls (Video: AFP)

Sri Lanka is gearing up for a crucial presidential election on Saturday, marking the island nation's first major poll since its worst economic meltdown in 2022. Election officials transported ballot boxes and other polling materials in preparation for Sri Lanka's presidential election on September 21. 

President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged voters to give him a fresh mandate to continue with austerity measures. "We must continue with reforms to end bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said at his final rally in Colombo on Wednesday night. 

"We must build a new economy," he said. He has restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn in 2022 saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor, who promptly fled the country. Approximately 17 million registered voters are eligible to vote in this election at over 13,400 polling stations with an expected turnout of 80 per cent. Poll results are due Sunday. (With Agency Inputs)

