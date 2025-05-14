Sri Lanka And Indonesia Celebrate Vesak With Lanterns, Prayers, And Messages Of Compasson

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Buddhists across Sri Lanka and Indonesia marked Vesak, the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar, with solemn prayers, vibrant decorations, and powerful messages of compassion and unity. In Colombo, several devotees gathered at a temple to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. Streets across the city were lit up with colourful lanterns and traditional displays.

Ven. Pagngasekara Tero, a Buddhist monk, emphasises the importance of harmony and compassion. He said, "The best message we can give to the world this Vesak Day is to highlight the concept of compassion and work towards reconciliation with all other nations and religions of the world."

In Indonesia, the iconic Borobudur Temple in Central Java drew tens of thousands of Buddhists and tourists from across the world. The event featured the release of thousands of lanterns into the night sky.

Victor Jaya Kusuma, deputy head of the Vesak committee, noted the temple's global draw and economic impact. He said, "Borobudur is the largest Buddhist temple in the world, attracting people for good deeds. Today, we have seen nearly 100,000 people here. Whereas, we only issued 20,000 passes for congregants. "

Dwi Virya, a Buddhist monk, reflected on the symbolism, saying, "As part of the rituals at the Mendut and Borobudur temples, we will give offerings to symbolise our wishes. First, fire, as a symbol of light. We, humans, always want to be happy. Why are we not happy? Because our hearts are dark and need light." (with AFP inputs)