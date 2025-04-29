Spring Flowers Abundant In Syria's Ghab Plain

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

The red poppy anemone flowers have been spreading across the Ghab Plain in Syria's Hama province, adding beauty to the scenery. An aerial footage showed the beauty and nature of the plain. The footage showed fields of red poppy anemone flowers spreading across the Ghab Plain in Syria's Hama province as water buffalo graze near a stream, and playing football next to grazing water buffalo.

A few shots further, a destroyed tank was shown next to a stream in the Ghab Plain. Syria's new transitional government was sworn in on March 29, 2025, after the Assad family was removed from power and as the new authorities in Damascus work to bring back stability to the war-torn country.

POPPY ANEMONE FLOWERSSYRIAGHAB PLAINSPRING FLOWERSYRIA

