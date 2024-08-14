WATCH: Special Puja Offered at Badrinath and Kedarnath Temples for Hindu Victims in Bangladesh Violence

Rudraprayag : The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) performed special prayers in many major temples including Badrinath and Kedarnath, praying to protect the Hindu temples and the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay expressed concern over the demolition of temples in Bangladesh and the atrocities being committed by attackers on Hindus and other minorities and prayed for their safety. He also issued instructions to perform special prayers in all major temples. In this sequence, prayers were offered for the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Mahamrityunjay Paath: In Kedarnath Dham, Chief Priest Shivshankar Ling, Dharmadhikari Omkar Shukla and Vedpathi Swayamvar Semwal performed Jalabhishek of Lord Kedarnath and recited Mahamrityunjay Paath. On this occasion, Officer in Charge Yaduveer Pushpavan, Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari, Pradeep Semwal, Kuldeep Dharmwan and Lalit Trivedi were present. In Kalimath, Maa Kali was worshipped and prayers were offered to end the problems faced by Bangladeshi Hindus. On this occasion, Manager Prakash Purohit and Vedpathi Ramesh Bhatt etc. were present.

Tungnath and Trijuginarayan: Lord Tungnath was anointed with water at the third Kedar Tungnath and prayers were offered. Manager Balbir Negi, Mathapati Ram Prasad Maithani and others were present on this occasion. Lord Trijuginarayan was also worshipped at the Triyuginarayan temple and prayers were offered for the protection of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Badrinath Dham: BKTC media in-charge Dr. Harish Gaur said that prayers were offered at Vishwanath Temple, Narsingh Temple, Sita Mata Temple, Gopal Temple and Maa Chandrabadni Temple. At Badrinath Dham, Rawal Amarnath Namboodri, Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna Thapliyal, Vedpathi Ravindra Bhatt performed special prayers to Lord Badri Vishal to protect Hindus from the atrocities being committed on Bangladesh.