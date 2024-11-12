Snow Clearance Is Being Done At Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway

Srinagar: Project Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation deployed teams and machinery for an extensive snow clearance operation on the Zojila Pass in Ladakh On Tuesday morning, officials said.

Kashmir’s first snowfall of the season began on Monday, blanketing higher altitudes. Tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as parts of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, received fresh snow.

The snowfall caused the temporary closure of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other critical routes in the higher reaches of the valley. Officials noted that while the Srinagar-Leh highway was cleared for traffic, the alternate route connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region and Sintahn Top, which links Bandipora with the Gurez sector, were closed to traffic due to heavy snow accumulation.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches, at many places of Kashmir and a few places of Jammu from November 14-15. 

