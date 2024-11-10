WATCH: 3-Feet-Long Snake Hides in Child's Shoe in Tamil Nadu's Chinna Karaikadu; Caught, Relocated to Forest

Cuddalore: A startling incident occurred in Chinna Karaikadu village in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. A local contractor, Vijayapalan, noticed that snakes entering his house on Saturday night. He chased them away but one snake gave him the slip, slithered into his house and found refuge in the shoe of a school boy. Alarmed by the snake’s presence, Vijayapalan immediately contacted the local wildlife conservationist, Selvam. Upon arriving at the scene, Selvam found the three-feet-long non-venomous snake nestled securely within the shoe.

With expert care, Selvam safely captured the snake, sealed in a bottle and released it securely back into a protected, forest area. The incident has sparked concerns among the local residents as the rains during the monsoon season often cause snakes to slither into residential areas in search of shelter. Following this, Selvam has urged the public to exercise caution when handling footwear, especially during this time of year, to prevent such encounters with reptiles. He recommends shaking out shoes before putting them on. This is to ensure no unwanted guests are hiding inside.