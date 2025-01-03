Ahmedabad’s Ranvir Desai Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rear Pull-Ups In One Minute

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Ahmedabad: Twenty-four-year-old fitness enthusiast Ranvir Desai from Ahmedabad has set a new Guinness World Record by completing 46 rear pull-ups in one minute, surpassing the previous record of 45 set by a South Korean athlete in 2019.

Speaking about the achievement, Ranvir shared, "The category 'Most Rear Pull-Ups in One Minute' was previously held by a Korean athlete in 2018. This record remained unbroken for five years, making it a significant challenge for me. I practised for one and a half years to break the record of 45 reps, and I surpassed it with 46."

Ranvir's coach, Pranesh Patel, praised his commitment, saying, "Ranvir is very hard-working and disciplined. His dedication to workouts and fitness is remarkable. He trained for one and a half years without taking any days off, strictly following his diet and workout routine. Even when faced with challenges, he stayed motivated."

Ranvir dedicated his world record to his late grandmother, Shanta Ba, who he said had been a constant source of inspiration. This is his second Guinness World Record, with his first being earned in June 2020 for completing over 25 burpee pull-ups in one minute. (With inputs from PTI)

