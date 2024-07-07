Shri Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024 Live Streaming: Festive Frenzy Grips Odisha's Temple Town Puri

Religious fever has gripped Odisha, especially the temple town, Puri which gears up for two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 on Sunday, July 7. President Droupadi Murmu will join the annual festival that will attract lakhs of devotees. Typically, the Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is a one-day event, but due to specific celestial arrangements, it will span two days this year, a rarity last seen in 1971.The newly elected Odisha government has implemented special arrangements for President Murmu’s visit, given her roots in the Mayurbhanj district, and to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared a two-day public holiday on July 7 and 8 for the Rath Yatra.The chariots are positioned in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, ready to be taken to the Gundicha temple, where they will remain for a week. Devotees will pull the chariots on Sunday afternoon.