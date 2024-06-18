Tributes to Ramoji Rao: LIVE from Raipur; Journalists and Filmmakers Pay Tribute to Media Mogul

Raipur : Ramoji Rao, founder and chairman of Ramoji Group, passed away on 8 June. His demise has created a void in the journalism and media world of the country. He gave a new direction to Indian media, journalism and film industry. He promoted regional and regional journalism the most in the journalism world. At a time when media in the country was limited to metro cities, Ramoji Rao took it to villages and towns.With the demise of Ramoji Rao, the media world of Chhattisgarh is feeling a void. Hundreds of journalists are paying tribute to Ramoji Rao ji in Civil Lines of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. This tribute and condolence meeting has been organized by the Chhattisgarh Film and Visual Art Society. Many journalists and filmmakers of film, media and journalism world are paying tribute to Ramoji Rao ji. 

