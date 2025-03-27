Watch | Shivamogga Family Finds 69 Baby Water Snakes Including Rare Yellow Albino Cobra In Sump

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 8:09 PM IST

Shivamogga: As many as 69 baby water snakes were found in the water sump of a house in the Kuvempu block of Vinobanahar. The incident occurred at the residence of Eshwariah, who first spotted a baby snake near the sump. Concerned, Eshwariah contacted reptile rescuer Kiran for assistance.

Upon arriving at the site, Kiran inspected the sump and, after removing the lid, discovered a large number of baby snakes. A total of 63 baby water snakes were retrieved initially, followed by six more the next day. These water snakes, which are non-venomous, were found to be living in the water source. Interestingly, the mother snake was not located at the scene.

Among the 69 baby snakes, one particularly unusual snake caught attention. A yellow baby snake was found, identified as an albino cobra. The distinct yellow colour is a result of a skin condition, not a natural trait. Water snakes are typically found near water sources, with six known species of these snakes.

Kiran expressed his astonishment, stating, "This is the first time in my life that so many baby snakes have been found in one place."

