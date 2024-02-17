Shimla: Himachal Pradesh CM Arrives in 21-Year-Old Alto Car to Present Budget for 2024-25

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu arrived in his 21-year-old white Alto car on the fourth day of Himachal Pradesh Assembly to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25. The CM had reached the Assembly in the same car to present the first budget of his tenure. 

The CM's old car, surrounded by a contingent of security personnel, attracted everyone's attention. In 2003, when he became MLA for the first time, he reached the Assembly in this car. The CM said, "A person should never forget his past, no matter how big a position he achieves." 

Today he presented the second budget of his tenure. The budget session of Himachal Assembly started with the Governor's address on February 14 and will conclude on February 29. The citizens of the state, especially the women, youth, farmers, gardeners, tourism industrialists are anxiously waiting for this budget with high expectations.

